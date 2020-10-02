CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CBTX, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services as well as offers deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management, treasury, and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CBTX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CBTX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CBTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of CBTX stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.84. 28,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,044. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $420.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.01. CBTX has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $31.73.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.50 million. CBTX had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBTX will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. purchased 7,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $116,779.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 479,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,747,758.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBTX. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of CBTX by 3.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CBTX by 4.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBTX by 46.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CBTX by 2.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CBTX by 5.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

