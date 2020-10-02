Celo Price Tops $2.15 on Top Exchanges (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a total market cap of $266.94 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can now be bought for about $2.15 or 0.00020333 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00257425 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00038893 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00086845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.32 or 0.01529188 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00171712 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,447,717 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars.

