Cementos Pacasmayo ADR (NYSE:CPAC) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2020

Cementos Pacasmayo ADR (NYSE:CPAC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the August 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NYSE CPAC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,189. Cementos Pacasmayo has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $659.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average is $7.44.

Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The construction company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.14). Cementos Pacasmayo had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $33.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.59 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cementos Pacasmayo will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cementos Pacasmayo stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo ADR (NYSE:CPAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,398 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cementos Pacasmayo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

About Cementos Pacasmayo

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in the northern region of Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Blocks; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in large construction sites; concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products, including assembly gravity walls, beams and vaults, precast beams, sheet piles, seawalls, and piles, as well as bathroom and housing units.

