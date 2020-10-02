CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.26. CF Industries posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 8.87%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a report on Monday, July 27th. BofA Securities raised CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised CF Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4,740.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CF traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,533,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,775. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.10. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $51.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average is $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

