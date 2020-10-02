ChatCoin (CHAT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $107,025.00

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 2nd. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Binance, EXX and Huobi. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $107,025.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00046940 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,559.02 or 1.00141558 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005583 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000714 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00152786 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Coinnest, LBank, Binance, EXX, Huobi, HitBTC, ZB.COM and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

