Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

CHEK remained flat at $$0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday. 458,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,575,733. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.49. Check Cap has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.37.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Check Cap will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

