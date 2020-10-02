CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.58% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CHF Solutions, Inc. is a medical device company which focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow (R) System. Its commercial product Aquadex system, is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. CHF Solutions Inc., formerly known as Sunshine Heart Inc., is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on CHF Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

CHF Solutions stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.36. 15,901,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,335,974. CHF Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. CHF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 295.29% and a negative net margin of 285.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that CHF Solutions will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHFS. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in CHF Solutions in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CHF Solutions in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CHF Solutions in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

CHF Solutions Company Profile

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

