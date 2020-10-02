CIT Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CIT)

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 4,601 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 260% compared to the typical volume of 1,278 call options.

CIT stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.46. The company had a trading volume of 17,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,579. CIT Group has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $48.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12). CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. CIT Group’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CIT Group will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CIT Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on CIT Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CIT Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIT. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in CIT Group during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in CIT Group by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in CIT Group by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

