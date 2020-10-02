City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "City Holding Company is a multi-bank holding company that provides diversified financial products and services to consumers and local businesses."

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CHCO. BidaskClub lowered shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of City from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of City from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of City in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.38.

CHCO stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.59. 81,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,787. The company has a market cap of $923.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.88. City has a 52 week low of $53.06 and a 52 week high of $83.07.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.55. City had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.35 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that City will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of City by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,633,000 after acquiring an additional 26,860 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in City by 22.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,686,000 after purchasing an additional 61,880 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in City by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,222,000 after purchasing an additional 14,514 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in City by 116.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after purchasing an additional 118,532 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in City by 24.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 182,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,142,000 after purchasing an additional 35,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

