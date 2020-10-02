City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

CIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. City Office REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.30.

Shares of CIO stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.77. 183,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,410. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81. The company has a market cap of $337.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.29). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Thomas Farrar bought 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $86,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 362,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,998.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Maretic bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $71,600.00. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in City Office REIT by 302.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 681,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 512,047 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in City Office REIT by 20.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,350,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 227,755 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in City Office REIT by 1,222.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 206,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 191,136 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 52.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 178,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 150.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 218,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 131,185 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

