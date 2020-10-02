Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Short Interest Update

Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 782,500 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the August 31st total of 639,400 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 274,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLH. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

In other Clean Harbors news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 20,279 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $1,251,619.88. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 27,404 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $1,791,125.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,390,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,605,825.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,979 shares of company stock valued at $5,056,017 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 1,742.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLH traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $57.88. The stock had a trading volume of 210,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,912. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.54. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $88.40.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.75 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

