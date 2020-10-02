COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCHGY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,726. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average of $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $37.50.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

