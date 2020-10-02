Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.143 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th.

Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc has decreased its dividend payment by 0.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of LDP stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $23.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,096. Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $27.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.59.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is high current income through investment in preferred and other income securities. The secondary investment objective is capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

