Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty has raised its dividend payment by 5.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

RQI stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $11.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,553. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.39. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $16.05.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

