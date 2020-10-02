Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:RNP)

Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th.

Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd has increased its dividend by 0.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd alerts:

RNP traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.69. The company had a trading volume of 140,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,930. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.56. Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $25.35.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.