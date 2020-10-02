CoinFi (COFI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $255,638.15

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last week, CoinFi has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One CoinFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin, IDEX, Cobinhood and Kucoin. CoinFi has a market capitalization of $255,638.15 and approximately $889.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00258137 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00038842 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00087630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.96 or 0.01517034 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00173741 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

CoinFi’s launch date was December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 213,428,034 tokens. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here

CoinFi Token Trading

CoinFi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Cobinhood, Kucoin, FCoin, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

