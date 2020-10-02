ColossusXT (COLX) One Day Volume Tops $22.00

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $22.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ColossusXT has traded 31.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,370,825,915 coins and its circulating supply is 12,329,784,088 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

