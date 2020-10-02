Comparing Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) and Third Point Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:TPRE)

Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) and Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Capital Reinsurance and Third Point Reinsurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Capital Reinsurance N/A N/A N/A Third Point Reinsurance 20.42% -3.34% -1.31%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Blue Capital Reinsurance and Third Point Reinsurance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Capital Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Third Point Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blue Capital Reinsurance and Third Point Reinsurance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Capital Reinsurance $35.40 million 0.08 -$28.60 million N/A N/A Third Point Reinsurance $982.70 million 0.68 $200.62 million N/A N/A

Third Point Reinsurance has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.4% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Third Point Reinsurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Third Point Reinsurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Blue Capital Reinsurance has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Third Point Reinsurance has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Third Point Reinsurance beats Blue Capital Reinsurance on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Company Profile

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company, through its subsidiaries, provided collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

