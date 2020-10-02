Comparing FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) and STADA Arzneimittel (NASDAQ:STDAF)

STADA Arzneimittel (OTCMKTS:STDAF) and FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

STADA Arzneimittel has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FSD Pharma has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares STADA Arzneimittel and FSD Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STADA Arzneimittel $2.75 billion 2.60 $362.48 million N/A N/A FSD Pharma $190,000.00 170.13 -$39.20 million ($5.55) -0.45

STADA Arzneimittel has higher revenue and earnings than FSD Pharma.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for STADA Arzneimittel and FSD Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STADA Arzneimittel 0 0 0 0 N/A FSD Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of FSD Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares STADA Arzneimittel and FSD Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STADA Arzneimittel N/A N/A N/A FSD Pharma -16,936.73% -102.69% -88.68%

Summary

STADA Arzneimittel beats FSD Pharma on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STADA Arzneimittel

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and marketing of pharmaceutical products for the health care and pharmaceutical markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Generics and Branded Products. The Generics segment provides various generic active ingredients, including Tilidin Naloxon for pain; Atorvastatin for elevated cholesterol levels; Epoetin zeta for anemia; Diclofenac for pain/inflammation; and Omeprazol for gastric ulcer/reflux. The Branded Products segment offers APO-Go for Parkinson's disease; Grippostad for cold; Aqualor for rhinitis/soare throat; Snup for rhinitis; and Vitaprost for prostate disease. It serves doctors, pharmacists, patients, health insurance organizations, buying groups, pharmacy chains, and wholesalers or mail-order companies. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Bad Vilbel, Germany. STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft is a subsidiary of Nidda Healthcare GmbH.

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma, Inc. is a specialty biotech pharmaceutical research and development company. It focuses on developing over time a robust pipeline of FDA-approved synthetic compounds targeting the endocannabinoid system of the human body to treat certain diseases of the central nervous system and autoimmune disorders of the skin, GI tract, and the musculoskeletal system. The company was founded by Thomas Fairfull, Zeeshan Saeed and Anthony J. Durkacz in 1994 and is headquartered in Cobourg, Canada.

