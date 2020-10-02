Compound Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $89.55 Million (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. One Compound token can now be bought for $118.76 or 0.01130243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $304.17 million and approximately $89.55 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,561,279 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Compound

