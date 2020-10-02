Cortex One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.08 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for $0.0895 or 0.00000848 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded down 4% against the dollar. Cortex has a total market cap of $22.36 million and $4.08 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00020334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043990 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $554.00 or 0.05254148 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009484 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00057636 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

