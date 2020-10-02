Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,815,300 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the August 31st total of 2,333,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 144.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CJREF shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CJREF remained flat at $$2.19 during midday trading on Friday. 4,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,388. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $447.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.