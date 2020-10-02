Couchain (COU) Market Cap Hits $7,475.69

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Couchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. Couchain has a market cap of $7,475.69 and $29.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Couchain has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00020383 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00044168 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006456 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $548.66 or 0.05221840 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009516 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00057588 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Couchain

Couchain is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 23,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,499,005,000 tokens. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain . Couchain’s official website is couchain.io . Couchain’s official message board is medium.com/@Couchain

Buying and Selling Couchain

Couchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Couchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Couchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

