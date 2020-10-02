Couchain Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (COU)

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Couchain token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. Couchain has a total market capitalization of $7,475.69 and $29.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Couchain has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00020383 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00044168 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006456 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $548.66 or 0.05221840 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009516 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00057588 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Couchain Profile

Couchain (COU) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 23,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,499,005,000 tokens. Couchain’s official website is couchain.io . Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain . The official message board for Couchain is medium.com/@Couchain

Couchain Token Trading

Couchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Couchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Couchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

