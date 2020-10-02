CPChain (CPC) Price Tops $0.0022

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One CPChain token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bibox and Kucoin. During the last seven days, CPChain has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. CPChain has a market cap of $834,995.60 and $69,867.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CPChain Profile

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team

Buying and Selling CPChain

CPChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

