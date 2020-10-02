CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Receives $50.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of CRA International in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet raised CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised CRA International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get CRA International alerts:

In other CRA International news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 8,650 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $358,715.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,859,545.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad M. Holmes sold 1,080 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total value of $45,219.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,841.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of CRA International by 195.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 193,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after buying an additional 127,895 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRA International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 100,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of CRA International by 9.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRA International in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRAI traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.11. 26,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. CRA International has a twelve month low of $21.96 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $298.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.00.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. CRA International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $123.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CRA International will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.56%.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.