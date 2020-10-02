Critical Analysis: MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) & The Goldfield (NYSE:GV)

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) and The Goldfield (NYSE:GV) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.9% of MasTec shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of The Goldfield shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of MasTec shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of The Goldfield shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

MasTec has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Goldfield has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MasTec and The Goldfield, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MasTec 0 0 12 0 3.00 The Goldfield 0 0 0 0 N/A

MasTec presently has a consensus price target of $54.17, suggesting a potential upside of 31.12%. Given MasTec’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MasTec is more favorable than The Goldfield.

Profitability

This table compares MasTec and The Goldfield’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MasTec 4.81% 19.17% 6.71% The Goldfield 4.45% 12.08% 5.73%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MasTec and The Goldfield’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MasTec $7.18 billion 0.43 $392.33 million $5.09 8.23 The Goldfield $180.65 million 0.58 $6.73 million N/A N/A

MasTec has higher revenue and earnings than The Goldfield.

Summary

MasTec beats The Goldfield on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other. The company builds underground and overhead distribution systems, including trenches, conduits, cell towers, cable, and power lines, which provide wireless and wireline/fiber communications; natural gas, crude oil, and refined product transport pipelines; electrical power generation, transmission, and distribution systems; power generation infrastructure, such as renewable energy; heavy industrial plants; compressor and pump stations, and treatment plants; water and sewer infrastructure; and other civil construction infrastructure. It also installs electrical and other energy distribution and transmission systems, power generation facilities, buried and aerial fiber optic and other cables, and satellite dishes, as well as home automation and energy management solutions. In addition, the company offers maintenance and upgrade support services comprising maintenance of customers' distribution facilities, networks, and infrastructure, including natural gas and petroleum pipeline, communications, electrical distribution and transmission, power generation, and heavy civil infrastructure; emergency services for accidents or storm damage; and routine replacements and upgrades to overhauls. Its customers include public and private energy providers, pipeline operators, wireless and wireline/fiber service providers, broadband operators, install-to-the-home service providers, and government entities. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About The Goldfield

The Goldfield Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical infrastructure construction services primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers in Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States and Texas. It also offers electrical contracting services, including the construction of transmission lines, distribution systems, drilled pier foundations, substations, and other electrical services. In addition, the company is involved in the acquisition, development, management, and disposition of detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums in Brevard County, Florida. The Goldfield Corporation was founded in 1906 and is based in Melbourne, Florida.

