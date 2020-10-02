Cupid (LON:IDE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Cupid (LON:IDE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.89) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of IDE stock traded up GBX 0.07 ($0.00) on Friday, hitting GBX 1.38 ($0.02). The company had a trading volume of 1,064,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,983. Cupid has a twelve month low of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 5.80 ($0.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 million and a P/E ratio of -0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.36.

Cupid Company Profile

IDE Group Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides network, cloud, collaboration, security, and IT managed services for public and private companies in the United Kingdom. Its cloud and hosting services include co-location, private and public, hybrid cloud, and cloud migration; network and connectivity service includes cloud connectivity, multiprotocol label switching, local and wide area network, and wireless services; collaboration services comprise hosted telephony, contact centre, and unified communication; cyber security services include security operations centre, managed security information and event management, distributed denial of service and endpoint protection, endpoint protection, disaster recovery and business continuity, advanced network security analysis, and threat protection; managed services include remote monitoring, systems management, onsite support, field, and professional services; and device management services comprise procurement, build and configure, deploy, manage, refresh and upgrade, redeploy, and retire.

