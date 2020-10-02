CUTcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.56 Million (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $9,151.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009528 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00256356 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00038924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00086375 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.85 or 0.01521345 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00170590 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin’s total supply is 119,345,813 coins and its circulating supply is 115,345,813 coins. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

CUTcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

