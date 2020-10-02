cVault.finance (CORE) Price Hits $7,188.67 on Exchanges

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 65.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last week, cVault.finance has traded flat against the US dollar. One cVault.finance token can now be purchased for approximately $7,188.67 or 0.68131083 BTC on major exchanges. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $71.89 million and approximately $77.37 million worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00257220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00038768 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00086883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.40 or 0.01529642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00171015 BTC.

cVault.finance Token Profile

cVault.finance’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

cVault.finance Token Trading

cVault.finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

