CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVBF shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised CVB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.89. The company had a trading volume of 336,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,405. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.47.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $116.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.07 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVBF. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the second quarter worth about $412,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 621,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,640,000 after acquiring an additional 21,117 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CVB Financial by 82.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,032,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,091,000 after buying an additional 920,736 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the second quarter worth about $1,619,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.