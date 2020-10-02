Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) Short Interest Up 20.6% in September

Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 343,900 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the August 31st total of 285,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 341,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 26.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 9.9% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 5,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 11,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 352,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,154,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DQ. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Daqo New Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Shares of NYSE:DQ traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.79. 573,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,805. Daqo New Energy has a 1 year low of $35.73 and a 1 year high of $151.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.50. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Daqo New Energy will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

