Daqo New Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,468 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 500% compared to the average volume of 411 call options.

DQ traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $150.37. 11,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,320. Daqo New Energy has a 12-month low of $35.73 and a 12-month high of $150.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.34 and a 200-day moving average of $79.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.50. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 5,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DQ shares. ValuEngine upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

