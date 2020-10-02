Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) Short Interest Update

Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the August 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DINT opened at $20.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.86. Davis Select International ETF has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $20.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 14,806 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $402,000.

