DeNA Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DeNA Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:DNACF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,800 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the August 31st total of 299,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,348.0 days.

DNACF traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.27. 304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average of $13.35. DeNA has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $18.53.

DNACF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded DeNA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DeNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account.

