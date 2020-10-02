DeVault (DVT) Market Cap Hits $131,035.55

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. DeVault has a market capitalization of $131,035.55 and $98.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeVault has traded down 28% against the US dollar. One DeVault coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Escodex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeVault alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002082 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000574 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002733 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DeVault Coin Profile

DeVault (CRYPTO:DVT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 331,437,665 coins and its circulating supply is 288,855,252 coins. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto . DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeVault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeVault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.