DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.48.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of NYSE:DHT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,904,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.40. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $763.64 million, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of -0.21.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.03). DHT had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 36.38%. The business had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 231.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DHT will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 37.07%. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 25th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is 336.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHT. Man Group plc grew its holdings in DHT by 398.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,630,163 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,623,000 after buying an additional 2,901,659 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in DHT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,045,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in DHT by 3,995.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,688,787 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,663,000 after buying an additional 1,647,556 shares in the last quarter. Armor Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in DHT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,162,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DHT by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,986,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,838 shares in the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

