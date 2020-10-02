Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) Trading Down 24% Over Last 7 Days

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal. Digital Fantasy Sports has a market cap of $139,196.00 and $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded down 24% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020323 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $552.55 or 0.05234941 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009474 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00058106 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00033420 BTC.

About Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) is a token. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . Digital Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Digital Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Fantasy Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

