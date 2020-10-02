Digital Insurance Token Trading Down 12.9% Over Last 7 Days (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a market cap of $296,435.25 and approximately $17.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.79 or 0.00964745 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002668 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000651 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

