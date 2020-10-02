Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:YINN)

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 4,106 call options on the company. This is an increase of 90% compared to the average daily volume of 2,161 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA YINN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,243. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth about $161,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

