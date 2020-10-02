Dogness International Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Short Interest Up 28.0% in September

Dogness International Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the August 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:DOGZ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,532. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20. Dogness International has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $2.55.
Dogness International Company Profile
