Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will announce $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.80. Dorman Products posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.07 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

DORM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

DORM traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $93.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,611. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.34. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $44.49 and a 12-month high of $93.37. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $135,295.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 25.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $436,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dorman Products by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 885,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,964,000 after purchasing an additional 53,944 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 2,395.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 5.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

