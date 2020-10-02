DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Short Interest Update

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,210,000 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the August 31st total of 4,700,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 35,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in DouYu International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of DouYu International by 258.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,458,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,590 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of DouYu International by 124.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 17,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 12.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DouYu International alerts:

DOYU stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DouYu International has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.71 and a beta of 1.59.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.95. DouYu International had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DouYu International will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

DOYU has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. 86 Research downgraded shares of DouYu International to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.69.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.