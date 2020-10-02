Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Short Interest Up 21.8% in September

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the August 31st total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 686,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

DEA has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

NYSE DEA traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $22.83. The company had a trading volume of 480,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 227.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average of $24.39. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $29.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.67%.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $113,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,300.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $148,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,743,475. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 246.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter worth $43,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter worth $84,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.