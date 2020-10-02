Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th.
NYSEAMERICAN CEV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,928. Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $14.05.
Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust Company Profile
