Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1108 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd.
Shares of ETV stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.71. 367,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,937. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.59.
About Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport
