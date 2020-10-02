EDENRED S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Short Interest Up 29.4% in September

EDENRED S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDNMY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,549. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.63. EDENRED S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $27.58.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of EDENRED S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Plus, Nutrisavings, etc.; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, UTA, Ticket Empresarial, etc.

