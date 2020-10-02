EDENRED S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Short Interest Up 29.4% in September

EDENRED S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDNMY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,549. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.63. EDENRED S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $27.58.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of EDENRED S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

EDENRED S A/ADR Company Profile

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Plus, Nutrisavings, etc.; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, UTA, Ticket Empresarial, etc.

