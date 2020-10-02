Ellaism (ELLA) Market Cap Tops $36,862.91

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ellaism has traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $36,862.91 and approximately $37.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $346.24 or 0.03273825 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00049102 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 46.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000505 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Ellaism

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.