Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) Receives $5.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ELOX shares. Citigroup downgraded Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

OTCMKTS ELOX traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.68. 16,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,957. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $8.16.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,141,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 46,104 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 39,109 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 21,038 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares in the last quarter.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

