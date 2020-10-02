Enquest Plc (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Enquest Plc (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enquest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

OTCMKTS ENQUF remained flat at $$0.12 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16. Enquest has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.35.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

